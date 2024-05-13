Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Making Competing Schedules Work By Agreeing To 'Show Up When It Matters Most'!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the busiest people on the planet! Between her exhausting touring schedule and all the new endeavors he’s cramming into the off-season, they barely have time to see one another! But this game is about winning the points that matter! And they’re determined to make it work!

As we’re sure you’ve seen by now, the Kansas City Chiefs player dashed to Paris over the weekend to catch his girlfriend’s final show of her Eras Tour dates in the City of Lights. It was also Tay Tay’s 87th show in her world tour, which made it extra special since that’s Trav’s jersey number. The show was chock-full of references, blown kisses, and heart hands for the man of the hour — and he looked more than glad to be there. Aww!

And now, sources are saying this is all a part of their game plan to make their relationship thrive!

A source explained to ET on Monday how the couple can’t do it all… but they’re “making it a point” to show up for special moments when they can:

“Travis couldn’t wait to attend Taylor’s European leg of her Eras tour. He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along. He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements, and show up when it matters most.”

So sweet!

The fact they both know how busy the other is and respect their careers is part of what makes them such a good couple. Does it mean missing some concerts and some games? Of course.

But when it comes to Super Bowls to anniversary shows, it sounds like these two can always count on each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

