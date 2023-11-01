Travis Kelce Files New Trademark Requests For His Name And WHAT Else?!

Travis Kelce is making some business moves amid his romance with Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs star has obviously been in the spotlight recently — even outside of the NFL world — because of his budding relationship with the pop superstar. And it doesn’t look like he’s going to let this golden opportunity go to waste. On Monday, the tight end submitted some requests to the United States Patent and Trademark Office with the intentions of cashing in on all the buzz around him.

The official requests are centered around merchandise and other products, according to legal docs. The 34-year-old submitted requests for five different phrases, including his name and his Instagram handle KillaTrav. The other things he’s trying to get trademarked are “Flight 87” in reference to his jersey number, “Alright Nah” which is his signature catchphrase, and “Kelce’s Krunch” — which is supposedly a breakfast cereal. Nice!

The filings state that Travis intends to sell buttons, bobbleheads, posters, hats, hoodies, socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, polo shirts, jerseys and t-shirts on top of his new breakfast endeavors. So that’ll be lots and lots of merch for fans to look forward to!

After his 400% increase in jersey sales since he’s been spotted out and about with Tay Tay, it’s no surprise he’s gearing up to put out some of his own products. We can’t help but wonder if the 33-year-old had a hand in this, considering she’s a super savvy businesswoman herself. One thing is for sure, though — this move isn’t going to help those theories that their relationship is only for PR. Ya know?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)…

[Image via KMBC 9/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]