Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spend Night Together Before Sunday Game -- See The Pics!

Travis Kelce has one thing on his mind ahead of his game: Taylor Swift!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted leaving the Cruel Summer singer’s NYC apartment just HOURS before his big game! In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the athlete can be seen stepping out of Taylor’s apartment’s parking garage at around 11 a.m. before making his way into her black Range Rover. See (below):

Travis Kelce spends the night with Taylor Swift, leaves her apartment hours before Kansas City Chiefs game https://t.co/EKrRJqyiQO pic.twitter.com/4UNMoyni5l — Page Six (@PageSix) October 1, 2023

At least she got his ride situation covered!

The tight end later arrived at his New Jersey hotel to start preparing for his face off against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, where eyewitnesses say the 33-year-old looked light on his feet as he greeted passerby while making his way into his hotel. See more (below):

Travis Kelce spends night at Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment before Chiefs-Jets game https://t.co/PQGW1wM0Mn pic.twitter.com/6kEQkVASUW — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2023

Must have been a great night, LOLz!

Anticipation has been high for Sunday’s game — namely to see if Taylor is going to make another appearance! Ch-ch-check out some fan hype on X (Twitter) below:

ESPN aired a feature on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for their #NFL Sunday Countdown ahead of the Chiefs game tonight! ???? ???? 24 Million Viewers

???? 400% sales increase of jerseys

pic.twitter.com/oL1TnwbBLK — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 1, 2023

Taylor Swift in a commercial immediately followed by Travis Kelce in the next commercial. pic.twitter.com/Gf8DFhDXJG — Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) September 30, 2023

Real inneresting marketing there!

On Saturday night, Taylor stepped out in Soho with gal pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Travis’ teammates wife, Brittany Mahomes, for a girls night out, while the NFL player grabbed dinner in the meatpacking district. They two must have met up for a late night rendezvous after getting their energy up with a bite to eat!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you see Taylor and Travis going the distance?? Let us know in the comments down below!

