Heidi Klum Puts On Dazzling Show As A Peacock With Cirque Du Soleil Dancers At Annual Halloween Party -- LOOK!

Happy Heidi-Ween!

Heidi Klum‘s favorite holiday has come and gone again — and her costume did NOT disappoint this year!

The supermodel showed up to her 22nd annual “Heidi Halloween” bash at Marquee Nightclub in New York City on Tuesday night dressed as a dazzling giant blue peacock! Heidi served as the bird’s neck and face while 10 Cirque Du Soleil dancers filed out the rest of the bird’s body in green bodysuits and wings. Together, they all put on a two-minute performance on the red carpet, too! Ch-ch-check it out!

AH-mazing!!

Speaking to Page Six Style on the carpet all by herself, the America’s Got Talent judge teased:

“I feel very naked right now. … I need all my friends around me. I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people … where we all make amazing formations.”

She also praised the “amazing” performers who helped her complete the group costume, revealing it took her six hours to get ready. Wowza! That’s commitment!

Heidi’s hubby Tom Kaulitz was also at the party — and he looked hilarious as a huge peacock egg! LOLz! The model’s 19-year-old daughter Leni Klum also looked stunning in a Strawberry Shortcake-inspired lingerie outfit while the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz went as a unicorn.

Many other A-listers were also in attendance for the spooky bash, including Rachel Zegler, Taylor Lautner, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Keegan-Michael Key, Becky G, Ice-T and his wife, Coco, and even Elon Musk‘s mother, Maye. See more highlights from the evening (below)!

She never disappoints! Of course, last year, Heidi went as a worm, and this year she’s blossomed into a peacock! Wonder what next year will bring…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]