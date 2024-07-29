Aww! Travis Kelce Updated His Arrowhead Stadium Suite With A Taylor Swift Nod!

Got A Tip?

Aww! Did Travis Kelce Update His Arrowhead Stadium Suite With A Taylor Swift Easter Egg?! 

A lucky Swiftie who got to tour Arrowhead Stadium says Travis Kelce made some updates to his private suite!

With the NFL season rapidly approaching, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player decided to upgrade his suite for Taylor Swift — since she’s going to be supporting him on the field a lot this year! In a private box for the tight end’s friends and loved ones to hang out, Arrowhead offers some comfy seats and some cool amenities for the VIP guests — and Trav seems to have left a nod of his own in there to his girl.

On TikTok, user reagans.version posted a carousel of pictures from her visit to the stadium, and she gave a peek into the football star’s suite. On the photo, she wrote:

“this is where taylor gets to sit!!!”

What fans quickly noticed, though, was her casual reveal of the fact Trav had an Eras Tour poster somewhere in the suite! The social media user wrote:

“also the fact that there is an eras tour poster in this room is so funny to me”

See for yourself (below):

It’s kind of a blurry pic, which did spark debate among fans in the comments! We mean, you can’t clearly see the tour poster — but some commenters are convinced it’s there:

“Girl where is the poster?”

“is this eras tour poster in the room with us?”

“The owners of the suites get to choose what goes in it

“I think it may be the small frame on the left”

“OMG HOW CUTE”

“are you sure that’s a photo of Taylor?”

One fan cleared up the image and showed a better resolution:

It sure does look like an Eras Tour poster! And it wouldn’t be that surprising if Trav did put it up, he’s SO proud of Tay! But what do U think? Do U see it? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 29, 2024 15:40pm PDT

