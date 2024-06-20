Travis Scott Arrested In Miami -- Details & His Mugshot HERE!

Travis Scott was arrested very early on Thursday morning down in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing property.

The Sicko Mode rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was booked into Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 a.m. local time on the charges. The court eventually set Travis’ bond at $650 for the case, which he quickly submitted.

Per local television news station WSVN, the 33-year-old rapper had been on a charter boat in the Miami Beach Marina when its owner called the police at some point after midnight and requested that Scott be removed from the ship. A rep for the Miami PD told that outlet what happened next:

“He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.”

Then, at one point after being asked to leave, Scott allegedly “became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.”

Whoa!!

Cops arrived quickly, and they officially arrested Scott at 1:17 a.m. His booking was then processed, and he was jailed for a few hours while the bond payment went through. Per Page Six, the rapper’s team has yet to comment on the arrest. You can see his mugshot from the incident (below):

As far as music and the concert schedule goes, this arrest is bad timing for Travis — just like Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest earlier this week was terrible timing for the Mickey Mouse Club alum. Like JT, who is staring down the barrel of the Forget Tomorrow world tour, Scott has his own tour going. The rapper is scheduled to kick off the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour next Friday in the Netherlands.

