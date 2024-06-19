Justin Timberlake May Be Forced To Cancel Tour Dates HERE Due To DWI Arrest!

Things just keep getting worse for Justin Timberlake… And now possibly for his fans, too!

In the wake of the Cry Me a River singer’s DWI arrest on Monday night amid his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, he’s found himself in a bit of a pickle. During his arraignment on Tuesday morning in New York court, he was officially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. But two things are crucial here when it comes to his tour… first, the date of his return to court was set for July 26. Second, he could face up to a year in prison if found guilty!

Related: Here’s What J.T. Told Cops Before His DWI Arrest!

For anyone it would be rough looking forward to the next month… But it’s especially bad for the Can’t Stop The Feeling singer since July 26 is the same day he’s supposed to kick off the European leg of his tour! Uh oh!

Yep, JT’s tour is currently scheduled to head to Krakow, Poland on July 26 AND July 27, both dates which likely now have to be rescheduled or flat out canceled. And that’s reportedly the LAST thing the Suit & Tie singer wants to do. An insider told The US Sun on Tuesday:

“Justin’s team will be working to see if they can make sure he can perform in Poland. At the moment he is due in court on the same day he is starting the European leg of his tour. He is supposed to be playing two nights there.”

The source added:

“He will not want to let his fans down.”

Well, we don’t really see a way around it! Unless he goes full Trump and complains until he gets special treatment from the court? Honestly we wouldn’t put it past him…

Justin has been released without bond and is slated to take the stage in Chicago on Friday and Saturday night. According to sources spilling to TMZ, he is still planning on performing! It’ll be inneresting to see the kind of energy he bring amid all these legal issues…

Thoughts??

[Images via Justin Timberlake & TheEllenShow/YouTube]