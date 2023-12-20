Travis Scott Nearly Pushed Off Stage By GIANT Rogue Prop -- Watch!

Travis Scott had a scary run-in with a prop during his concert on Tuesday night!

The rapper was performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of his Circus Maximus Tour when he nearly got booted off stage! In a video obtained by TMZ, Kylie Jenner‘s ex can be seen performing as a large head floated up from behind him (seemingly carrying one of the musicians). But the 32-year-old was so focused on his song, he didn’t notice the stage piece creeping closer and closer — until it seemingly hit him in the back! Or, at the very least, got way too close for comfort!

Related: Travis Scott Reflects On ‘Devastating’ Astroworld Tragedy

Since Trav was standing on a ledge, he quickly made the smart decision to jump down to a lower part of the stage, and he didn’t miss a beat at all. Continuing to deliver a stellar show, he got himself to safety and then motioned for a tech worker to come on stage before whispering something in his ear. The crew member then dashed off pretty quickly after and the performer continued on as the video cut off. Ch-ch-check it out!

Wow! Can you imagine if this had happened somewhere else? Somewhere the dad of two might not had such an easy escape? Could’ve been dangerous for him and his fans!

While it’s unclear exactly what happened, sources told the outlet that there were no other issues during the two-hour concert. Good!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via GQ/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]