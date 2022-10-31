Travis Scott Seen Partying Solo In Miami After Accusation He Cheated On Kylie Jenner!

Well, this isn’t going to squash the cheating rumors!

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying without Kylie Jenner as their relationship is plagued with cheating speculation! Uhhh, should we be concerned?!

After shutting down rumors he hooked up with an Instagram model, the Sicko Mode star jetted off to Florida to party the weekend away — but he didn’t bring his girlfriend with him! For his work getaway, Travis performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel to celebrate the end of the LIV Golf tournament on Saturday night. According to Page Six insiders, he then hit up the club E11even — rolling in with his friends at 4 a.m. Wow!

One insider recalled seeing Trav arrive at the venue with his entourage in the early morning hours. He quickly took the stage to perform with fellow rapper Future, the source revealed:

“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth … The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform.”

During the appearance, he “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” and told the crowd:

“If there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is.”

At one point, he asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to someone in his entourage. So… is this why he didn’t bring Kylie along? Was it a friends-only trip… or did they not want to spend the haunted holiday weekend together amid the drama? Hmm.

While Travis was busy performing and partying, Kylie was at home in LA celebrating spooky season with their two kids, Stormi, 4, and their newborn son, whose name they’ve yet to announce. Her man didn’t seem to be weighing on her mind as she shocked the internet with several eye-catching costumes!

If you’re just catching up on this controversy, Travis has been accused of cheating on Kylie with an Instagram model named Rojean Kar. He and Kar were initially romantically linked in 2013, but there’s been no connection between the two for years… until now.

Earlier this month, Rojean posted a video online where she could be seen on the set of some sort of video project with the musician in the background. Fans quickly took to social media and the speculation began. Last week, Travis attempted to shut down the rumors, writing on IG:

“A lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Well, his comment didn’t go over so well with the IG model! She clapped back, clearly insulted that the rapper was trying to distance himself from her despite the fact there are photos of them together from several years ago. She claimed:

“You cheat on that bitch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it! Don’t do this.”

Yeah, not good… Coming from someone we know was looking behind the curtain so recently? Not good at all. But that’s just the start! She also claimed they spent Valentine’s Day together, adding:

“I ran out the f**king door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?”

In response, Trav shared a photo of his dinner table, saying:

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me”

It was meant to imply he was only with Kylie for the romantic day. A woman who has also reportedly “been working with travis for 8 years” defended him, saying she was “on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist.” She argued Kar “was not there with him” and called her “delusional.” Hmm.

Kylie and Travis have been coupled up since 2017. They briefly split in 2019 but rekindled their spark in 2021. We sure hope there’s no cheating going on! But where there’s smoke… and solo partying, right? Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

