Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter Reveals Husband Ryan Has Been Battling Mystery Illness For Months

Get well soon, Ryan Sutter!

The 46-year-old beloved reality TV legend is sick right now, and nobody seems to have any answers for what he’s going through. His wife, Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday how he’s been suffering from a mystery illness for months! Oh, no!

The firefighter has apparently been down for the count for quite a while now, but hasn’t yet received a definitive diagnosis from doctors. And as medical professionals continue to try to figure out what’s going on, Trista explained the situation on social media, coming clean about what’s likely going to be a difficult holiday season:

“This week is usually one of my favorites. Creating memories with family, honoring traditions, filling our bellies with the tastiest of treats, and recognizing our blessings. I wrote a book on gratitude after all. It’s for that reason, though, that I haven’t posted. I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake. And, I’m struggling. This guy…my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love…is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers.”

Still, there have been small bits of good news here and there — for one, as Trista explained, tests came back that definitively determined Ryan does not have cancer. That’s “A HUGE relief,” as she wrote, but still, it’d be nice to have some more specific answers about what disease they’re dealing with:

“And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief…without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me… I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free.”

This is scary and uncertain and we totally understand how your mind can wander and automatically think the worst. It’s amazing and commendable that she’s so thankful and showing such gratitude for the good things in her life, but still, having a sick husband is scary AF. Nobody deserves to go through that!

Trista ultimately concluded the post with optimism that answers will come soon, writing:

“But if I’m not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors. We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message.”

In a year where pretty much everything crazy and s**tty and terrible has happened, here’s one more awful thing that this sweet, innocent family must now confront. Where does it end?! For the Sutters — and for all of us?! Enough already, 2020…

Here is Trista’s full post, with a pic of Ryan included, BTW:

Of course, these two have been in it for the long haul together after meeting on the very first season of The Bachelorette and getting hitched in December 2003. Ever since day one, they’ve been one of the strongest couples from the Bachelor franchise, so reality TV fans have always had a soft spot for them.

We just hope that fairy tale life continues — and Ryan can get a diagnosis, get whatever treatment he needs, and return to his normal, everyday life.

Sending all of our love! Get well soon, Ryan!

