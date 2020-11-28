Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. In 'Rough' Quarantine After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Get well soon, Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

On Thanksgiving Day, the former Bachelor leading man revealed that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus nearly two full weeks ago, and had been in quarantine within his house and as far away as possible from wife Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi. Oh, no!

The 39-year-old former race car driver revealed as much in a new series of Instagram Stories posts, in which he spoke directly to fans about what was going on and revealed the touch-and-go nature of the coronavirus as it’s hit his family.

Explaining why he’s been absent in parts from social media recently (video screenshot, pictured, above), the former reality TV star-turned-real estate agent said (below):

“Many of you have been wondering why we haven’t done Bachelor Brunch, why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It’s cause I actually tested positive for COVID. It’s been rough. I gotta say it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house; Lauren has been really sweet, she’s keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”

Oh, no! That sucks!!!

It’s awesome that he’s in such a supportive place with his wife to be able to do all that with the food and care, but still… ugh! That’s no fun!

The former leading man on the ever-popular reality TV franchise also opened up about some of the issues that he’s had in even getting a test back so he can see if (and when) he can re-join his family again. Arie explained:

“Still waiting [at the testing center]… rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them) Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125. They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch.”

Wow!

And as you can see with some screenshots from his adventure into that long testing line (below), Arie definitely wasn’t kidding about that:

Whoa! Just goes to show how rapidly this thing is spreading, and how important it is to keep socially distanced, keep wearing your mask, and keep washing your hands!

As for the former reality TV star, we can only hope he gets better soon, and that he can quickly re-join his beloved family again when it’s all safe and OK to do so!

Such a sad, scary, weird time, for sure…

