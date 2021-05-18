Tristan Thompson Wants $100K From His Baby Momma Accuser -- & She Responds With ALL The Shade!

Tristan Thompson has had it with the woman attempting to sully his good name! No, not the model who accused him of cheating on Khloé Kardashian: the woman who insists he’s the father of her baby!

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the NBA star is seeking a default judgement against Kimberly Alexander, the woman he sued for libel last year after he took a paternity test that allegedly showed the kid wasn’t his.

Despite being served with a notice, Alexander skipped out on a hearing in the court case, which means a judge will now set a hearing to decide how much to award the athlete — and Tristan is asking for a pretty penny! The outlet reports that True Thompson’s daddy wants the judge to hit Alexander with $100,000 in damages plus additional costs, claiming her allegations seriously hurt his (already bruised) reputation and potentially cost him endorsement deals.

In the original suit, the 30-year-old baller asserted he’s a great father to two children and that if Alexander’s child was his, he would have taken his fatherly duties seriously. However, he maintained that a paternity test proved he’s not the father — despite Kimberly claiming on social media that the test was done improperly and would like a second one done. His lawyers argued:

“Alexander turned to social media and falsely accused Thompson of sabotaging the DNA test results in order to avoid his parental responsibilities, and she falsely stated that Thompson is the father of her son and she claimed that Thompson has been ‘neglecting’ the child since birth… which has a significant detrimental effect on [Tristan’s] career as a professional athlete and brand endorser.”

Tristan took the situation so seriously that he even wrote a declaration, telling the judge:

“I am the father of two young children. I love my children and take my responsibilities as a father extremely seriously. I am involved in my children’s lives and proud to have close relationships with my children and to provide for their needs financially and otherwise… most of my professional contracts, including my contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the brand endorsement deals I have, contain what are known as ‘morals clauses,’ which give them the right to terminate my contract in the event I engage in certain behavior or conduct that may cast the team or the brand in a negative light publicly.”

The Boston Celtics athlete previously admitted he did have sex with his accuser, but claimed it was years before she alleges and way before he was dating the KUWTK star.

For her part, Alexander has blown off the lawsuit for over a year. At one point, she claimed to be in the process of hiring a lawyer to represent her, but apparently never hired one. While she’s been ignoring the case in court, the mother keeps making scathing comments about Tristan and KoKo on social media — and you better believe she took the opportunity to take a swipe at the couple after the athlete’s recent filing made headlines.

Referencing the second paternity test she previously urged Tristan to take, Alexander took to her Instagram on Tuesday with her reaction:

“Bd [baby daddy] you have a whole other scandal out here!!! But I wrecked ur pay!?? 80 mill doesn’t sound like I did Anyways @khloekardashian Please get ur man to take that second test his team kept denying What’s done in the dark will come to light “

For those who aren’t keeping up, the “whole other scandal” is a nod to Thompson’s alleged hookup with an El Lay-based model Sydney Chase, who has been making waves with her own allegations over the past few weeks.

Alexander went on to reply to a supportive follower with a comment taking aim at Khloé, referencing the decades-old rumors her real father is O.J. Simpson. She wrote:

“Thank you!!! How tf I’m going to trust a place used to tell her OJ [Simpson]. Not her dad and she looks exactly like his daughter “

Ouch! Clearly, she’s not playing nice — but neither is Tristan at this point.

The case is still pending in El Lay Superior Court. Tristan says he’s owed money for his “loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings.”

