Sydney Chase Says She 'Will Not Be Called A Liar' & Is Refusing To 'Comply' With Cease And Desist From Tristan Thompson!

Don’t come for Sydney Chase!

The Instagram influencer and model is all kinds of caught-up in the ongoing Tristan Thompson scandal, but she’s not intimidated by the cease-and-desist letter sent her way! From the sounds of it, she will not be complying with attorney Marty Singer‘s missive sent earlier this week!

Related: Tristan May Have Betrayed Khloé Kardashian Again?! Is This It??

On Wednesday, Chase confirmed she received the aforementioned cease-and-desist from Tristan’s team, but quickly got combative about following its orders! Taking to her IG Stories, the 23-year-old model wrote that even despite the legal threats, she’d be “moving forward with the truth,” and was “choosing not to comply.”

She also bristled at the idea that she’d be lying about the alleged cheating scandal — definitely an aggressive tactic considering Tristan’s big-time official maneuvering up to this point! Ya know?!

Here is Sydney Chase’s full post from yesterday (below):

DAYUM! And it gets even more combative from there! Understandably shocked by the contents of that IG Story, Page Six reached out to the model and influencer for confirmation and more insight.

When asked whether she had “any evidence” of her alleged affair with the NBA star, Chase simply responded (below):

“Yes, I obviously do but this is now a legal matter that lawyers will handle. Thanks.”

WOW!!!

BTW, we’re learning a little bit more about the actual cease-and-desist letter, too. According to the outlet, the documents demand Chase “hand over any alleged text messages between her and Thompson” so that his team can investigate whether they are real or not. Hmmm… They also called any potential texts “a sham,” too, so it sounds like Khloé Kardashian‘s man may be confident Sydney isn’t telling the truth. But what if she is?! Oh, boy…

Related: Khloé Shares Cryptic Quote As Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors Surge Forward

Cheating scandal or not, a source “close to Thompson” further claims Chase is already trying to parlay this into greater fame, including launching an OnlyFans account and allegedly pitching a reality TV series to the Zeus Network, the original home of Blac Chyna‘s series. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how all that figures into this situation over time. For now, though, the whole thing centers on the truth: if Sydney really is as confident in her evidence as she seems to be in that IG Stories post, well, this situation is about to get a LOT more complicated!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What’s your take on True Thompson‘s papa and the hot water he now finds himself swimming through?? Sound OFF (below) with your take on this dramatic descent into all this craziness!

[Image via Sydney Chase/Instagram/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]