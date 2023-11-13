Mario Lopez Savagely Mocks Tristan Thompson For The Way He Talked About Cheating On Khloé Kardashian!

Tristan Thompson is getting roasted for the way he talked about cheating — and it’s not just KarJenner fans coming for him!

In a promo for this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the NBA player could be seen gearing up for an apology tour by sitting down with many of his ex Khloé Kardashian’s family members to discuss his history of infidelity, including the most recent incident in which he fathered another woman’s child while dating KoKo!

In one particular scene, he tells Kourtney Kardashian — who has openly admitted she feels “so triggered” by the basketball star’s actions — that he feels awful for the way he treated the Good American founder. Tristan revealed in the teaser:

“When I cheat, I feel disgusting the next day.”

The Poosh founder was super skeptical, wondering why he’d continue to do this in the first place (remember: he’s a repeat offender!), and now the rest of the internet is calling him out for the viral quote, too, including Mario Lopez!!

Taking to X (Twitter) on Friday, the actor-turned-TV host shared the quote while reacting:

“‘When I cheat.’ My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha”

“When I cheat.” My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha pic.twitter.com/KZs609lmK3 — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 10, 2023

Hah! It is a ridiculous way to phrase it — and others had plenty of similar hot takes, adding:

“saying ‘when i cheat’ like it’s a normal thing.” “Just don’t cheat? ” “‘when i cheat’ as if it’s some hobby .” “tristan thompson talks about cheating like i talk about eating too many oreos”

LMFAO!

Innerestingly, the Saved By The Bell alum is not exactly one to talk here! After all, he previously admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Ali Landry during his bachelor party ahead of their 2004 wedding. After they split, he went on to marry Courtney Lopez, whom he’s been with since 2012. So, he appears to have gotten a handle on his actions WAY faster than Tristan! And that’s something!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did you find Tristan’s line about cheating funny or ridiculous, too? Let us know (below)!

