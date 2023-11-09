Tristan Thompson Says He Felt ‘Disgusted’ After Cheating On Khloé Kardashian -- And Preps Apology Tour!

Get ready for some intense conversations on next week’s episode of The Kardashians!

In a Thursday preview for next week’s forthcoming Hulu ep, Tristan Thompson appears to be going on an apology tour for his cheating ways. At one point, he sits down to have a discussion with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Why them? As Khloé Kardashian explained to the athlete:

“In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

We all know how much his actions have impacted the other members of the KarJenner family, especially Kylie. The makeup mogul had a huge falling out with her best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019 after he hooked up with her at a party at his house! Although, Jordyn claims they only kissed — and he had been the one to initiate it.

Nevertheless, years later, Tristan says he’s “in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made.” And that starts with having a chat with Kylie. During their conversation, Tristan pointed out to the makeup mogul:

“Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most.”

We cannot wait to hear what Kylie has to say in response to that…

The 32-year-old then sits down with Kourt, who isn’t the biggest fan of Tristan after he cheated on Koko once again and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols in 2021. She even said in a confessional:

“Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

And it sounds like Kourtney isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions during her talk with the basketball player! When she asked him if he felt anything after he cheats, Tristan confessed he was “disgusted the next day.” As he should after betraying Khloé over and over again! The 44-year-old then fired back with this big question:

“Why do you do it again?”

Sadly, we won’t know the answer until the new episode airs!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)…

