Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Quote About Facing ‘Demons’ After Admitting To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian Again

Tristan Thompson took a page out of Khloé Kardashian’s book and posted a cryptic message amid all of the drama in his life.

Weeks after confirming he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the 30-year-old athlete gave some insight on how he is dealing with the paternity scandal by sharing a quote on his Instagram Story Friday. It read:

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness. Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Selling True Thompson’s Old Clothes For BIG Money

Trying to gain some sympathy Tristan? Seriously?

As you may know, the basketball player remained relatively inactive on social media since revealing his paternity test results earlier this month. He previously denied being the father of Nichols’ baby boy, who was conceived when he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum were still together. However, Tristan could not turn a blind eye to what the test eventually found:

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

With that, Tristan also publicly apologized to Koko for his wrongdoings at the time:

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

For her part, the Good American founder has not publicly addressed his confession – but has dropped some not-so-subtle hints about her feelings on the messy situation through, you guessed it, some cryptic quotes. Despite the fact she has gone through the pain of Tristan cheating on her plenty of times before, a source recently told People that she has been having a really hard time with the scandal this time around:

“Khloé is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated. [Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she’s so upset. People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”

Oof, our hearts break for Khloé! Thoughts on Tristan’s return to social media? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram, Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]