Khloé Kardashian 'Frustrated' Trying To Conceive Baby No. 2 With Tristan Living Across The Country

Khloé Kardashian just can’t wait to have a second child with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player (slash rumored fiancé?) — who are already parents to True — are believed to be planning for another baby soon. However, a source revealed to People how the process has been leaving KoKo “frustrated” as it’s not moving along as quickly as she had hoped. And it’s all thanks to the fact Tristan currently lives across the country to play basketball for the Boston Celtics.

“Tristan had a few days off and spent time with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. The family even had an early birthday celebration for him. Khloé and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston. They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby.”

The insider added:

“Khloé is definitely frustrated at times. She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year.”

Crossing our fingers for you, girl! The Good American founder recently opened up about her IVF journey and how the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back plans to expand her family. During a virtual chat on Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, the Kardashian explained:

“… If you do need assistance infertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID. They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’”

Khloé continued:

“My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

The news of True potentially having a little sibling comes after the latest teaser for the 20th and final season of KUWTK, which featured Khloé and Tristan mulling over the option of surrogacy. In it, the Revenge Body host held a syringe while saying:

“You’re trusting a surrogate with your unborn child, and it’s just scary.

Scott Disick went on to question the decision, as the couple hadn’t been officially back together at the time.

“You’re talking about having another child together, but you don’t want to say you’re official?”

To which the basketball player replied:

“I’m not no like secret.”

Take a look at the new trailer (below):

Don't worry, Khloé! It all just takes some time, but we're wishing you all the luck!

