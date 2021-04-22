Lamar Odom Shuts Down The Kardashian Family ‘Curse’ Rumor!

Lamar Odom has no time to entertain conspiracy theories about the Kardashian family “curse.”

In case you have no clue what the supposed hex is, here is a quick rundown for your amusement:

As we all know, the Kardashian women have not had the best luck in the love department, and the misfortune has recently struck Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Over the years, people have grown to believe that those who come into contact with the famous group suffer hard times after the breakup. For instance, Kim’s ex Kris Humphries alleged that his basketball career took a hit and never recovered due to the media frenzy surrounding his 72-day marriage. Lamar’s career ended shortly after his struggles with addiction became public. While Scott Disick remains a close family member, he had a fair amount of troubles before and after his split with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. Since then, he has faced addiction, checked in-and-out of rehab facilities, and dealt with severe trauma following his parents’ deaths.

Related: Lamar Odom Admits Kobe Bryant Promised To Help Him With Gambling Debts

Of course, these are just a few examples. It’s basically a way for folks to unfairly place blame on the Kardashians for other men’s actions, decisions, and feelings. And while it may seem like a funny conspiracy theory for some, Odom doesn’t find it funny at all. In fact, he thinks the folklore is stupid. In a recent interview with Vlad TV, the former husband of Khloé Kardashian came to the family’s defense and shared how the so-called “curse” does NOT exist. He explained:

“That’s stupidity because everybody goes through s**t. You dumb asses. If I had your family on tape and see all the s**t your family was going through, people would be like ‘This f**king family is crazy!’ People would see all the drug addicts, all the s*x, they share their life with you, so you see everything.”

The basketball star then shared how he believes the myth became so popular with fans due to the Kardashian’s overexposure.

“People love it. The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside. It’s still hard to figure out, the love/hate that people have for them.”

He then added:

“I’m just lucky enough to have some of that stardust fall off on me.”

Ch-ch-check out Lamar’s hot take on the “curse” (below):

As you may recall, the former couple got hitched in 2009 and lasted for four years before calling it quits due to Lamar’s infidelity and addiction in 2013. However, the Good American founder reconnected with Odom following his near-fatal overdose in 2015, but Koko decided to finalize the split in the end.

Okay, Perezcious readers, what do U think about the Kardashian family curse?? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN]