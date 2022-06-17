Tristan Thompson Has No ‘Immediate Plans’ To Meet Son Theo -- WTF!!

Woooow. Tristan Thompson STILL has yet to meet his son Theo with Maralee Nichols and does not plan on doing so anytime soon, apparently.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old basketball player refuses to get to know the child despite admitting that he fathered him with the fitness model while still in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. A source told the outlet on Friday:

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meeting. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

If that’s true, sounds like Tristan is trying to avoid his child and this situation no matter what… Whatever happened to looking “forward to amicably raising our son?” But we guess we should not be surprised considering he and Maralee have not exactly been on the same page throughout this drama.

Not only has the athlete not spent any quality time with Theo, but he also “hasn’t been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date.” The insider added:

“This aspect hasn’t legally been resolved yet.”

As you most likely know, the 31-year-old filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan asking for child support, reimbursement of medical expenses, and pregnancy-related costs in December 2021. We watched the whole situation go down during the finale episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, during which her sister Kim Kardashian discovered that Tristan had hooked up with Maralee in March 2021. She said over the phone:

“This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

The SKIMS creator continued:

“The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f**king baby boy. A f**king random that he slept with one night? F**k him. I was so team him. We don’t know that [Khloé] knows. How do we know if she knows? That’s the thing. We don’t know. We have no f**king idea if she knows. She is not responding.”

Meanwhile, KoKo opened up about how the cheating and paternity scandal has made her feel embarrassed – especially since now she is having to go through this betrayal publicly. Not to mention the fact that she was not even given the courtesy of a heads up:

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating.”

Tristan really should have handle this situation better in more ways than one. Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments.

