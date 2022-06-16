Khloé Kardashian Was So Stressed About Tristan Thompson's Cheating, She Fainted From Severe Anxiety

This week on the season one finale of The Kardashians, which is set to be released via Hulu early Thursday morning, the family is grappling with Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and Khloé Kardashian‘s response.

Last week, fans were left with a cliffhanger after finally seeing how the Revenge Body alum first found out about the basketball star’s infamous indiscretion with Maralee Nichols. And now, in Thursday’s brand new ep, it all comes together for viewers — just as it all falls apart for Khloé.

The streaming giant released a new 30-second teaser of the forthcoming finale across several social media platforms Wednesday afternoon. Even though the preview clip is brief, it’s clear the KarJenner fam immediately understands the severity of the cheating scandal.

The first scene of the teaser shows Kim speaking on the phone, dressed in all black and chillingly standing at the window looking outside at a very gloomy day. It’s not clear who she’s speaking to in the call, but she can be seen saying:

“Oh my God. I think we need to have a family meeting.”

The clip cuts to that emergency family get-together, where Kim is present with sister Kourtney Kardashian, momma Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Khloé is notably not there, and when Kourtney asks about it, Kim responds:

“Khloe just texted me that she’s not going to come.”

OK, so this is obviously very serious.

Ever the one to give wise advice, Kris explains some of her concerns about Khloé’s mental health to the others present:

“I think the longer it goes on without really expressing her feelings can be very alienating and lonely.”

The clip then cuts to a shot of Khloé hurriedly packing up and taping shut a cardboard box on the floor of her closet.

Mentioning Tristan by name for the first time in the preview footage, the 37-year-old reality TV star says:

“I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him.”

Ugh…

Following next comes a cut-away to a FaceTime chat with little sister Kendall Jenner.

In that brief clip, Khloé openly reveals what’s been going on with her — both mentally and physically.

She tells her little sister:

“I’m so anxious. I fainted the other day.”

Immediately alarmed, Kendall replies:

“What? Khloe, how do you — when did you faint?”

Brilliantly, the teaser clip does its job — tease viewers — by cutting off abruptly right as Khloé responds:

“You know…”

Oh, no.

You can see the full thing for yourself (below):

The KarJenner fam knows how to make good, campy, fun, lighthearted reality TV. But when things get serious… oof. It quickly goes to a deeper level.

This will be a must-watch episode, as they all are. But far more importantly, we’re just worried about the effect this whole thing has had (and will continue to have) on Khloé. Sending love!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

