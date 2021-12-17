Tristan Thompson Alleged Baby Momma Maralee Nichols Shares HER Story -- And First Pic Of His Child!

We’ve heard a lot about Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating allegations over the past couple weeks. But that was mostly from court filings as he was the central figure in yet another paternity lawsuit.

Now, however, Maralee Nichols is sharing her own story on her terms.

Speaking to E!, the same network that used to air Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the vexed former hookup buddy of the NBA star (or whatever you want to call it, remember he did admit to sleeping with her “sporadically”) began by making something abundantly clear: SHE IS NOT THE ONE LEAKING THE STORY!

She protested:

“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released — nor have I directed anyone else to release — any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character.”

On the numerous media mistakes regarding her lawsuit and relationship with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex, Maralee said:

“I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age. There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine).”

She included a real photo, not just of her but of the child she allegedly shares with Tristan, too. (Click HERE to see the little guy at the center of all this controversy.)

The baby momma also dropped the REAL GOODS for everyone, clarifying:

“These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan.”

She told the outlet she first met Tristan at a party at his home in Encino in 2020. They began a months-long affair shortly after.

On that, ahem, eventful meeting in March, Maralee finally tells her side, saying:

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me. I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend.”

Inneresting correction she felt she needed to make about the cars… Hmm.

Another dispute she has makes more sense — the picture she paints is not one of a “sporadic” relationship, as she claimed:

“Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

So not only was that not the first time they hooked up, it wasn’t the last either!?

Maralee says she learned she was pregnant a few weeks after that Boston trip — and that she informed Tristan about his baby for the first time at the end of April, when she went to see him in North Carolina at his invitation.

Maralee reiterated she did “everything possible” to keep her pregnancy private. But the legal filings are what blew up their secret:

“Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles. I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.”

Correcting the record even more, she said:

“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality. There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

Giving a statement to E! is a little at odds with a desire for privacy, but we guess so is having unprotected sex with the baby daddy of one of the most famous women on the planet. It’s playing with fire. Just sayin’.

In any case, she’s definitely making it sound like she’s done speaking to the press after this statement. Will Tristan counter? Thus far he’s admitted more and more with each legal filing, so we can’t imagine it will help much. But let’s look at her statement a little closer…

Do the new dates Maralee listed, hooking up in North Carolina in April, put Tristan on blast with Khloé more? We first heard about the KUWTK couple possibly getting back together in July — but is it possible that happened earlier? That it crossed over with another baby momma??

We’ll just have to see how Maralee’s first — and maybe last — words shake things up.

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Maralee Nichols/Instagram.]