Tristan Thompson Shows Off Daddy-Daughter Date With True Amid Deadbeat Dad Accusations!

Tristan Thompson enjoyed a father-daughter date with True Thompson — and shared it for all to see!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old athlete posted a video to Instagram Story of a night out with his 3-year-old daughter with Khloé Kardashian. In the short clip, Tristan smiles while filming True sitting next to him eating rice with a fork at a Japanese restaurant. After she takes a bite, he attempts to kiss her on the cheek before she giggles and moves away. Tristan captioned the clip along with a red heart and crossed finger emoji:

“My favorite type of date nights.”

Cute!

As you may know, his post comes shortly after baby momma Maralee Nichols’ rep claimed that the NBA player has “done nothing” for their baby boy — even though he was reportedly ordered to shell out up to $40,000 per month in child support.

She also said Thompson hasn’t even attempted to meet their son despite publicly saying he would “amicably” raise their child together going forward. The rep said earlier this week:

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Yikes!

Well, hopefully, True enjoyed spending some quality time with her dad amid this drama!

