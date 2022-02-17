Tristan Thompson Dragged For Private Plane Pic After Baby Momma Says He's Not Supporting His Child!

Tristan Thompson is off on another journey, this time posting private jet pics on his way to joining the Chicago Bulls.

But the NBA star is taking a LOT of heat from fans on social media for so brazenly bragging amid major baby momma drama!

Perezcious readers will recall how back on Tuesday, we reported that the 30-year-old professional basketball player’s baby momma Maralee Nichols lashed out at Tristan, alleging he wasn’t doing anything to support their infant son. Tristan has had an eventful time in his career over the last week, too.

First, a week ago, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers from the Sacramento Kings. And then after less than a week with his new team, the Pacers decided to waive Tristan following their Wednesday night win over the Washington Wizards.

Hours after that, the Bulls acquired the basketball star. This is a major upgrade for Tristan, as Chicago is the best team in the Eastern Conference! Still, Khloé Kardashian‘s ex was thankful for his (very brief) time in Indiana, and late on Wednesday night, he took to Instagram to show love.

Posting a series of pics alongside now-former teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, the hoop star shared a heartwarming message for Pacers fans:

“Indy, thank you for everything! I really appreciate all the love and energy I received from everyone from the organization and the fan base. I always admired the @pacers franchise and have had some amazing playoff battles. Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it. Even though I’m gone, my two brother in this picture will do some great things and make this organization and city proud. Love these two guys. Will always be watching them and cheering them on.”

That’s nice!

Along with the message, Tristan posted a picture carousel with his ex-teammates.

The second slide of that set shows him sitting proudly in a private plane, as you can see by swiping through (below):

And it was that plane post that did NOT sit well with Instagram commenters!

Referencing the recent child support drama with baby momma Maralee Nichols, IG followers let Tristan have it regarding his alleged lack of involvement with the infant amid major career moves.

Here are just a few of the reactions to his new post:

“Where your new baby at tho” “Get to work you got to pay for your new baby.” “Got time to be a dad now? Jw [just wondering].” “Be a man and take care of your offspring!!!!” “Where your new baby, can’t wait to see a pic” “The man has got more baby mammas than stats” “Bro love and take care of your child that’s your blood.” “Go see your new baby and pay some support.” “bro was in Indy for 3 days and left a longer message than he do Khloe”

That last one… YIKES!!!

Perezcious readers will recall how Nichols’ reps previously claimed Tristan had thus far “done nothing” for the pair’s son, despite reportedly being ordered to pay up to $40,000 per month in support. A rep spoke out about that this week, saying:

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

So it should be no surprise that IG followers are coming for him in the comments!

What do U make of the public reaction to Thompson’s NBA travel tales, Perezcious readers?!

Tristan has a lot on his plate with joining two teams in two weeks. But these paternity problems are NOT going to go away!!

