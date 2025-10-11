Tyra Banks Has The Internet So Confused With New Venture: 'Hot Ice Cream'! 

The internet has a question for Tyra Banks: What the heck is hot ice cream??? Like… milk??

If you don’t know, the supermodel opened an ice cream shop called SMiZE & DREAM all the way in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year. Yes, she is running an ice cream shop — and it’s going viral right now! The company launched a new limited-edition product, and it has everyone scratching their heads.

It all started last month when Tyra took to social media to announce that SMiZE & DREAM invented a new sweet treat — “hot ice cream.” While holding a scoop of Tyra’s Favorite, which is made with toasted pecans, caramel butter, and salted cream, she explained:

“This is my favorite ice cream flavor, and I have been working on making it hot for a year, and I’m not talking about me in a swimsuit in the 90s. I am talking about hot ice cream, something that has not been done before. I ain’t talking about a latte. I’m not talking about a flavored hot chocolate. I’m talking about hot ice cream.”

If you’re confused, so are we! So it is a cup of melted ice cream? Basically flavored hot cream at that point? It sounds like something we could make in a microwave at home! Nope, it’s ice cream, but… hot?

After the announcement, Tyra posted another explanation video when it launched last week, saying SMiZE & DREAM took their “super popular Fairy Dough Diva ice cream” flavor and gave it “a hot makeover.” She noted the Fairy Dough Diva Hot Mama is “silky, smooth and sippably warm” — but “not melted ice cream.” Huh! Instead, it is a “buttery vanilla biscuit-infused hot cream topped with Chantilly, rainbow [sprinkles] and finished with a slice of [the brand’s] super-buttery house-made fairy dough crunch biscuit.”

Yeaaaah, that still did not help clear anything up for some folks! LOLz! They took to the comments section since then to voice their confusion over the product, saying:

“ok but what is hot ice cream tho.” “tyra please what is this.” “So milkshake, wtf is hot ice cream?” “Tyra this doesn’t make any sense!” “Hot ice cream?? Okay Tyra, you officially broke my brain I need to experience this magic!” “Everything about this confuses me. Must try” “Tyra what the hell are you talking about? We need more details.” “So it’s hot chocolate? Or a latte? Those are already things.” “Girl this is just melted ice cream that your warmed up”

We mean, it sounds delicious regardless! But would you try hot ice cream, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

