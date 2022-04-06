Pentagon CONFIRMS Women Were Impregnated By UFOs?!? Read The Bombshell Report!

Talk about close encounters!

Over the past few years, the Pentagon has begun casually acknowledging the existence of UFOs, much to the shock of everyone (well, everyone but Tom Delonge we guess).

But now, in another baffling twist, it’s been reported that the Pentagon also knew about several sexual encounters UFO inhabitants (??) allegedly had with humans (!!), which even left one woman pregnant (!?!?!)!

The bombshell allegations were made in a Pentagon report obtained by the outlet from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of a massive Freedom of Information request, and later published by The Sun. The report in question, titled “Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues,” details injuries to “human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems” and investigates the health impact on humans who’ve had close encounters with the paranormal.

The study details several mind-boggling events like “apparent abduction”, experience of telepathy, and perceived teleportation. It also lists even *closer* encounters, including five reported sexual encounters between UFOs and humans, and “unaccounted for pregnancy.”

The released docs don’t say what happened to the pregnant woman or her child, but the report did go on to reveal that UFO sightings can leave witnesses injured suffering radiation burns, brain problems, and damaged nerves.

Warning that such objects may be a “threat to United States interests,” the report states that humans have been found to have been injured from “exposures to anomalous vehicles, especially airborne and when in close proximity,” noting that these injuries are often related to electromagnetic radiation linked to “energy related propulsion systems.”

The report reads:

“Sufficient incidents/accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired, as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed, and opaque to full US understandings… The medical analyses while not require the invention of an alternative biophysics do indicate to use of (to us) unconventional and advanced energy systems.”

That’s right: “unconventional and advanced energy systems.” Meanwhile, we humans are stuck paying ridiculous gas prices while watching the world’s billionaires fly William Shatner into space for fun. But we digress…

The report noted that it had 42 cases from medical files and 300 similar “unpublished” cases where humans were injured after “anomalous” encounters, arguing that it was possible to use this medical information to “reverse engineer” UFOs “from unknown provenance that may be a threat to United States interest.”

But that’s not all!

Another inneresting document attempts to categorize “anomalous behavior,” with encounters with “ghosts, yetis, spirits, elves and other mythical/ legendary entities” classed as “AN3.” Meanwhile, “witness interaction with AN3 entities,” such as near-death experiences and religious miracles, are classed as AN4. Not as catchy as “X-Files” is it?

Poltergeists, crop circles, spontaneous human combustion, alien abductions, and other paranormal events are also categorized — and it appears this crazy info is just the tip of the supernatural iceberg, as the report says:

“Classified information exists that is highly pertinent to the subject of this study and only a small part of the classified literature has been released.”

Sounds like we’re in for a rude awakening, y’all!

What do U think about all this? Do you believe this is solid evidence of alien life, or is the Pentagon just being paranoid? Sound off (below).

