Britney Spears’ Fans Go Wild Wondering If She's Pregnant: 'Got Something To Tell Us?!'

Is Britney Spears finally expanding her family?

We know that Brit, who shares two teenage sons with Kevin Federline, has had baby fever for a while now. Her fiancé Sam Asghari seems to be on board, too; he went on record saying he wanted to be a “young dad” over a year ago. It seems only the conservatorship was stopping them. So now that it’s over and nothing is standing in their way anymore, has the couple taken steps to make the dream a reality?

Related: Britney Slams Fan Meet & Greets And Says She’s Through ‘Being Nice’

Some fans think so, especially after she reposted a very eyebrow-raising TikTok to Instagram this weekend. The video shows clips of VERY pregnant stomachs with babies moving around making themselves seen in-utero. The pop star captioned the post:

“Mommy … get me out of here !!!!!!

: lirios9595″

The TikTok obviously doesn’t show the singer’s stomach, that’s someone else, but some fans still interpreted it as a message. People commented:

“Got something to tell us?” “GIRL thought u were pregnant !” “I think she’s been subtly hinting she is” “STOP!!! I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK OMG BABY #3 IS COMING” “If she’s pregnant that would explain a lot” “UMMMMMMM IS THIS TELLING US SOMETHING?!”

Despite the uproar, there’s been no confirmation about a Britney pregnancy one way or the other. We do know that it was one of her biggest complaints when she first testified against her conservatorship back in June 2021. She told the court:

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Related: Britney Reveals She Wasn’t Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

Since the conservatorship was terminated, the 40-year-old’s desire to have another baby has come up a few times. Back in January, she suffered from a sickness she described as a “small bug,” but told followers:

“… the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant… it’s the nausea that is the worst…”

More recently, while celebrating her man’s birthday earlier this month, she wrote this telling tribute:

“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

A few days later, she posted a racy topless photo with the caption:

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia !!!!!!”

Who knows what the actual baby timeline is, but it’s clear Britney has babies on the brain! We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out to see if these hints get more explicit. We hope it all works out the way she wants!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]