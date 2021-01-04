Shia LaBeouf's Co-Star Vanessa Kirby Addresses Abuse Allegations Prior To Pieces Of A Woman Film Release

As Shia LaBeouf’s legal troubles continue, his Pieces of a Woman co-star Vanessa Kirby is finally opening up about her reactions to the allegations. The actress released a statement to The Times of London in which she said:

“I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

Related: Margaret Qualley’s Momma Keeping ‘Extremely Close Watch’ On Shia!

So…She basically said nothing. But hey, we get it! She’s caught in a hard place and everyone’s experiences with each other are different. With their new film set to hit Netflix January 7, it’s not like she can totally oust the actor, though her support of survivors of abuse is certainly clear!

In light of the legal issues, the massive streamer has made significant changes to its marketing strategy — even removing the 34-year-old’s name from their For Your Consideration page making it so he can’t be considered for any awards. The site also removed the lead’s name from the movie summary and neglected to include him in film stills. Wow — that’s taking a stance!

Kirby, on the other hand, has already earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Martha, a grieving mother, in the drama, including winning best actress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Related: FKA Twigs Explains Why Went Public With Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations

The accusations against the Disney Channel alum began in December when former girlfriend FKA Twigs sued her ex due to a shocking amount of alleged abuse, including sexual battery and assault. She explained her decision to come forward with the lawsuit, confessing to The New York Times:

“it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option. i hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do”

Shia addressed the claims with the newspaper over emails, writing:

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

What do U think of Vanessa’s reaction to Shia’s abuse allegations, Perezious readers?? Is it all just for show or do you think she really means what she said? Sound off in the comments!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & Vanessa Kirby/Instagram]