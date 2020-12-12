FKA Twigs Explains Why She Decided To Go Public With Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations

FKA twigs is opening up about that shocking new lawsuit she’d filed against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, and she’s not shying away from sharing her story and why she took the legal route.

In a new Instagram post published on Friday, the 32-year-old singer revealed she “never thought something like this would happen to me,” and repeatedly hoped that by telling her story, it would save others who may be in unhealthy relationships.

Opening up in a four-paragraph explanation of her lawsuit and the accompanying New York Times reporting that we covered a day ago, the performing artist said in her own words (below):

“it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option. i hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do”

Wow…

And she added more from there, too:

“the statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships are shocking and during covid i have been really anxious because i know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out. my second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence

my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story”

Here is her full post from Friday afternoon on her official Instagram account, for full context:

Very, very powerful stuff.

Obviously, we are right there with her in hoping that by coming forward with these allegations, this can — at the very least — help push someone else in a similar situation to reach out and get help.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts and opinions on this emotional story down in the comments (below)…

