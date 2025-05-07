Got A Tip?

Brian Austin Green

Vanessa Marcil Shares Revealing Text Message From Brian Austin Green After He Called Their Relationship ‘Toxic’

Vanessa Marcil is responding to Brian Austin Green’s latest comments about her.

During Monday’s episode of his Oldish podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum bashed the “toxic” relationship he once shared with Vanessa before comparing it to the Vietnam War. Yikes! The only glimmer of positivity he had to talk about from their time together was welcoming their son Kassius in 2002. He shared:

“He was by far the first time In my life where I stepped outside of myself. My insecurities and my things didn’t carry the same weight that they did before because he was just my world. I wanted him with me every second of every day. We had our routines. We had our things.”

Their custody arrangement, however, went sour when they split up for good the following year. Brian struck up a relationship with Megan Fox and didn’t see Kassius for years — however it’s clear he approves of the way Vanessa raised the now-23-year-old.

Following Brian’s comments on the podcast, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message from “Kassius’ Dad” in which he wholeheartedly praises her. In the exchange, she shares a photo which Brian responds to asking, “When was that?” She tells him, “Yesterday was [Kassius’] graduation.” Brian then responds:

“You did a really great job. He’s an amazing person :)”

See (below):

Vanessa Marcil shares text from Brian Austin Green
(c) Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

Vanessa has since deleted the post, and it’s not clear exactly when the text exchange took place. But it’s clear Brian talks a lot differently about Vanessa privately than he does publicly! At least he doesn’t let their “toxic” relationship cloud him from seeing her parenting skills!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Vanessa Marcil & Brian Austin Green/Instagram]

May 07, 2025 08:30am PDT

