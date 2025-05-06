Megan Fox Saw MGK Partying With Sydney Sweeney In Vegas -- And Wishes He'd Do This Instead!

Megan Fox really hopes her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Machine Gun Kelly, will get his head in the game when it comes to co-parenting their baby girl!

In case you missed it, the Bloody Valentine artist partied with a newly single Sydney Sweeney in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Downfalls High co-stars attended the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel – and it’s clear they were excited to see each other again based on the photos and videos of their reunion! In one clip obtained by Page Six, MGK gave Sydney a big hug, swaying side to side when their arms wrapped around each other. You can check it out HERE!

Related: Brian Austin Green Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Vanessa Marcil Before Megan Fox

Well, Megan saw the intimate footage… and she doesn’t seem happy with her ex! And it’s not because the Jennifer’s Body actress is trying to rekindle their romantic relationship, at least not at this moment. It’s reportedly not out of the question in the future, but only if the 35-year-old musician works on himself and regains her trust after breaking it due to his alleged cheating during her pregnancy.

But all she wants from him for now instead? Megan wishes he would just put fatherhood first rather than going out to party with other women! A source told Dailymail.com on Monday that she wants Machine Gun Kelly to “step up in the dad department because she was so excited becoming parents with him and then it all fell apart.” The insider continued:

“She still has hope that he will make sense of it all, because she knows that deep down he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, so she expects him to make this work even if their relationship hasn’t.”

Hopefully, Megan and MGK can make co-parenting work for their daughter! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]