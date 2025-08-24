Got A Tip?

Maren Morris Says A Fan Groped Her At A Meet-And-Greet! WTF!

Maren Morris is speaking out after she says a fan groped her at a meet-and-greet before a concert she held this weekend in Michigan.

The 35-year-old songstress took to her Instagram Stories late on Friday night to reveal the shocking news. She had just gotten done playing a concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan as part of her Dreamsicle Tour, which has been ongoing throughout the summer. But instead of just sharing good news from the show after it wrapped, she shared the jaw-dropping and disturbing groping allegation! Ugh!

The performer began by explaining the incident without identifying the alleged perpetrator (below):

“Hi y’all. Tonight’s show was so fun, but someone grabbed my ass during [the] meet-and-greet before the show.”

Then, she explained how she still intended to do meet-and-greets with fans even after this incident, because one person “shouldn’t ruin it” for the rest of the folks who want to meet her:

“I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone.”

However, she counseled fans to, ya know, dial it back a little bit when it comes to touching strangers… even if they are famous:

“Please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things, but please don’t override someone’s personal space. Love you.”

You can see her full message (below):

Maren Morris Says A Fan Groped Her At A Meet-And-Greet! WTF!
/ (c) Maren Morris/Instagram

Damn!

Seems pretty simple to us. Just wish more people understood that message implicitly without having to be told not to grab some total stranger’s ass. Even if that stranger is a celebrity. Ugh.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Drop ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 24, 2025 11:11am PDT

