We think Britney Spears crossed a line here. U? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Hopefully BritneySpears isn’t surrounded by enablers. And hopefully she has lots of CBD in her life! So helpful! CLICK HERE to order ours at MyTrue10.com