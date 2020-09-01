Weather Forecaster Found Dead — Right After Sharing She Was Abused By Her High School Band Director

A Texas weather forecaster was found dead over the weekend, hours after she revealed she had been groomed and abused in high school by a man twice her age.

Kelly Plasker of NBC affiliate KCBD NewsChannel 11 took to Facebook on Sunday to post a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for,” alleging that she had been manipulated into a relationship as a teenager by her high school band director.

Related: Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Suicide

Hours after the troubling post was shared, Plasker’s death was confirmed by colleagues at her station. A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but the news broadcast closed their tribute to the weather forecaster with a message about suicide prevention. Her colleague, anchor Kase Wilbanks, said during the tribute on Sunday night:

“Experts say stopping suicide means increasing the conversations about mental and emotional health. They say to reach out for help, so ask for help if you’re struggling or have had thoughts of suicide. Everyone should educate themselves on warning signs for those we love.”

So tragic…

In her final post, Kelly shared some of the darker moments of her adolescence that allegedly came at the hands of her band director. She wrote:

“I got thrown off course in high school by a man twice my age. My band director, using his time at Frenship high school to find his new ‘soul mate!’ He was supposed to be somebody looking out for me, but instead of looking out for me he looked at me in ways that men should not look at children. And I realize now that predators pick off easy prey. Particularly those without much family support or resources.”

Just sickening. She continued:

“The bad habits and games being in that 5 year long relationship can be called grooming and abusive at times call it total manipulation. I have unfortunately carried into relationships of mine that would’ve probably been beautiful had I not been convinced that I wasn’t worthy that I was never going to be good enough for anybody with which I can make memories and grow old together… He snuffed out my future and my ambitions in the most influential time of my life, my prime when I had so many doors and opportunities to explore but he was selfish convincing me that he didn’t want me to leave Lubbock Texas.”

Kelly explained that many more women had contacted her with similar stories, adding that she was “only now realizing how perversely pervasive, things situations which are still happening in our school systems MUST STOP!”

She concluded her message on a heartbreaking note, writing:

“Thanks all I needed to get out there as my final confession for the sins I am responsible for adding to the cross. I love you my friends. My brain is broken and I cannot take it anymore.”

This wouldn’t be Plasker’s first brush with suicide: her 19-year-old son Thomas took his own life two years ago. Just last month, the forecaster posted a tribute to him on Facebook, with the hashtags #SuicideSucks and #FlyHighTogether.

R.I.P. Kelly.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Kelly Plasker/Facebook]