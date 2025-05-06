Got A Tip?

White Lotus Stars Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, & Patrick Schwarzenegger Take On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

The White Lotus crew has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala! But separately…

Walton Goggins was the first of the main cast to hit the red carpet on Monday in a black-and-white suit featuring a skirt!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

But maybe his and Aimee Lou Wood’s rumored feud isn’t quite resolved after all as she arrived later with co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger! See (below):

Inneresting!

Thoughts on their looks?!

May 05, 2025 19:03pm PDT

