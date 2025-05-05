White Lotus Co-Stars Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Appear To End Feud!

Is The White Lotus war over?!

It’s been a LONG month since the finale of the HBO drama. Onscreen lovers Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood kicked off feud rumors the evening of the finale when fans noticed they no longer followed one another on Instagram. Things only got messier when fellow co-star Jason Isaacs spoke out about feuds AND affairs behind the scenes. Then Walton himself fueled rumors after applauding a controversial SNL sketch that made fun of Aimee’s teeth — something she’s openly insecure about, and a sketch she publicly slammed online.

Then just last week the Righteous Gemstones star made things even WORSE during an “off-the-rails” interview published in the London Times, where he absolutely REFUSED to talk about his status with Aimee.

But it seems they have been working on things in private, because guess what? They both follow each other on Instagram once again!

That’s right, if you search up Aimee’s name on Walton’s IG following list, she pops up! And vice versa! See (below):

We’re just five days out from Walton taking up hosting duties on SNL… Maybe the Sex Education star will make a guest appearance after all!

Thoughts??

