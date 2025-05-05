Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Tried To Visit David Privately Before His Birthday Party -- But Got DENIED Amid Family Drama! Ryan Reynolds Dodges Question About Travis Kelce Unfollowing Him On Instagram!  Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry!  CRAZY Rumor! Taylor Swift Pal Brittany Mahomes Told Friends What REALLY Happened With Blake Lively, And It's SO BAD!  Prince Harry Goes OFF After Losing Court Case! Blames King, Says Dad 'Won't Speak To Me', Declares He'll Never Bring Meghan & Kids Back To UK! Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Director Says She's 'A Dream' & Critics 'Don't Know What You're Talking About' Blake Lively Talks Justin Baldoni Legal Issues & Her 'Lifeline' Through The Drama -- Thoughts On This Move?? Walton Goggins REFUSES To Talk About Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors In 'Off-The-Rails’ Interview: 'What The F**k' How Jodie Sweetin Handles Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Conservative Views Fans Say Hailey Bieber Speech COPIED A Selena Gomez Interview! But Did It?? You Be The Judge! Blake Lively SKIPPED Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party! Because Taylor Swift Was There?! Niall Horan Updates Fans On Where He Stands With Ed Sheeran After Those Old Ellie Goulding Cheating Rumors

The White Lotus

White Lotus Co-Stars Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Appear To End Feud!

White Lotus Co-Stars Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Appear To Quietly End Their Feud!!

Is The White Lotus war over?!

It’s been a LONG month since the finale of the HBO drama. Onscreen lovers Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood kicked off feud rumors the evening of the finale when fans noticed they no longer followed one another on Instagram. Things only got messier when fellow co-star Jason Isaacs spoke out about feuds AND affairs behind the scenes. Then Walton himself fueled rumors after applauding a controversial SNL sketch that made fun of Aimee’s teeth — something she’s openly insecure about, and a sketch she publicly slammed online.

Then just last week the Righteous Gemstones star made things even WORSE during an “off-the-rails” interview published in the London Times, where he absolutely REFUSED to talk about his status with Aimee.

Related: Blake Lively SKIPPED Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party! Because Taylor Swift Was There?!

But it seems they have been working on things in private, because guess what? They both follow each other on Instagram once again!

That’s right, if you search up Aimee’s name on Walton’s IG following list, she pops up! And vice versa! See (below):

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins follow each other on Instagram
(c) Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram

We’re just five days out from Walton taking up hosting duties on SNL… Maybe the Sex Education star will make a guest appearance after all!

Thoughts??

[Image via Walton Goggins/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 10:40am PDT

Share This