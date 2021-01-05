Whitney Port Reveals Second Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port is opening up about experiencing a second miscarriage.

The reality TV star revealed her first one in July 2019, an event that caused her to experience “various emotions… from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief.” On Monday, she took to Instagram to share that she had once again lost a pregnancy.

She wrote about hers and husband Tim Rosenman‘s unfortunate news:

“Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all.”

Related: Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Second Pregnancy Loss

The 35-year-old continued:

“I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again. So here’s our story. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do. We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today- Friday. Love you guys. link in bio.”

In the vlog (below), Whitney reflected:

“I’m enjoying being pregnant because I can relax and not feel guilty about it, and We get all this time at home and I have nowhere to be. But, I’m also ready to have the baby so I can be in charge of my body and what I put in it, and not ever have to have any anxiety about getting pregnant ever again.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 4 Weeks Sober Following Pregnancy Loss

Back in July, The Hills alum posted a clip from her podcast with her husband where she admitted the timing of her pregnancy was “really terrible,” and that part of her felt “okay” with not carrying to term. However, those complicated feelings led to guilt and fear. She recalled:

“I remember being in the car on the way to the hospital and saying it to myself in my head, and being like, ‘Can I even say this to Timmy? Like, is he gonna be so hurt and think I’m such a terrible person for even thinking this?’ The whole thing is just traumatic. It’s traumatic to think about your body going through this, and something being in you that could have been someone like [their son] Sonny … I feel sad.”

We’re so sorry that Whitney had to experience this. We admire her vulnerability in sharing both of these stories with the world. We’ll be keeping her and her family in our thoughts.

[Image via WENN/Instar]