Whitney Port Is 'Open' To Adoption After Suffering Two Miscarriages, But…

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman are “open” to adoption these days, months after suffering their second miscarriage in the last year and a half.

Sitting down for an episode of Moms Like Us, The Hills: New Beginnings star updated Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz on her thoughts surrounding adoption. While the family hasn’t begun preparations yet, it sounds like the possibility could be in their future, as she shared:

“We’re not in that process yet.”

The 36-year-old elaborated:

“I had two miscarriages within a year or, like, a year and a half. So we’re trying. But we don’t have any kind of plan more than that right now.”

The momma of three-year-old Sonny said that while she’s “hoping that [baby No. 2] can happen naturally,” adoption is certainly in consideration. And this response is a step up since last January when the parent’s said they would “maybe adopt” after “one more healthy pregnancy.”

As the podcast continued, it was clear The City alum is not trying to overthink her family’s future, adding:

“We’ll see how it goes. I’m trying to do this new thing where I don’t give answers about something that I don’t know the answer to yet … because then I’m feeling bad about myself [since] I don’t know the answer. So, like, yes, adoption, I’m 100 percent open to it. But I’m not at that point yet.”

Very reasonable to take things slow! The fashion designer has been vulnerably honest about her two miscarriages which occurred in July 2019 and January 2021, so we have an idea of how hard these months have been. In a YouTube video, the What To Expect When You’re Expecting alum shared at the start of the year:

“Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all.”

The vlogger also noted:

“When I got pregnant with this one, I was like, ‘Oh, now that I’m excited for a second, I’m happy being pregnant. Maybe we’ll try for a third.’”

The lovebirds sounded so content with finishing their family off with one more child, the dad adding:

“As soon as we have a second child, we’ll immediately never worry about this stuff again.”

Unfortunately, they’re back to worrying. Luckily, they’ve been able to find joy with their firstborn throughout the pandemic. In fact, Port gushed about feeling “so lucky” these days now that her kiddo is three:

“I feel so lucky that he’s been this age during the [coronavirus] pandemic because he’s able to understand enough to follow the rules and listen to us and wear a mask. … And he doesn’t really throw, like, terrible temper tantrums. He’s starting to learn boundaries and listen to us more.”

HIGH-lariously, the momma admitted her son’s latest obsession, too!

“He only wants to wear Spider-Man clothes, Spider-Man shoes all day long, and he can’t wear Spider-Man to school. Every day, he wants to wear them and it’s a whole thing getting dressed in the morning. But that’s adorable that that’s our biggest issue — besides him waking up at 4 every morning.”

A quick look at the star’s Instagram Story Friday confirmed Sonny’s attire of choice! So freaking cute!

We can’t imagine how difficult this pregnancy journey has been for Whitney and Tim. Truly such a rollercoaster! It’s nice to know they are open to adoption when they’re ready.

Watch the full chat (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious reader? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Whitney Port/Instagram]