Whitney Port Breaks Down While Announcing She’s Pregnant With ‘Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy’

Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are opening up.

In an emotional video posted on YouTube Wednesday, the 36-year-old The Hills star, who has suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy in the past, announced that she’s currently seven weeks pregnant — but also shared some difficult news they received. She heartbreakingly revealed that it’s “likely another unhealthy pregnancy” for them, saying:

“I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday. I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

During her recent ultrasound, Whitney said her doctor discovered that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I’m at” before adding that she had another ultrasound on Monday:

“He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they’ll likely be going down.”

She continued:

“But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally, and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

Just heartbreaking…

While the reality star is “extremely grateful” for Rosenman and their 4-year-old son Sonny, she still feels “scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.” Whitney then added:

“The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I’m extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don’t know what’s going on inside my body.”

While hugging her at one point, Rosenman reassured the momma:

“I don’t feel like you’ve disappointed us, and we’ll figure out how we add to our family and what that looks like when the time is right.”

We cannot imagine how painful this must have been for the two.

In an update about their doctor’s appointment in the video that was filmed days after their candid conversation, Port said the couple “heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone’s surprise.” While the fashion designer admitted her pregnancy is “very much touch and go,” this is still great news to hear!

“We wanted to keep you posted just because, I think for both of us, we feel like keeping this a secret feels weird and wrong. Sharing this with you just feels right. Nothing we can do or not do is going to affect the viability of this pregnancy.”

Rosenman then expressed:

“We just are sharing types and have a community that…we can draw some strength from.”

Nothing but appreciation for how open and vulnerable Whitney was here. Without a doubt, there are parents out there who can relate to what they are going through, so we applaud their honesty during this time. We know this couldn’t have been easy for them — especially Whitney. Take a look at the entire clip (below):

Sending so much love and light to Whitney!

