Who Is In The Wrong Here? Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Beefing Again! AND: Whose team are U on: Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber? Related Posts Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments! Taylor Swift Still Has Had 'No Contact' With Blake Lively In THIS Long, Despite Rumor! Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena Gomez When Speaking On 'Competition'??? Britney Spears Blasts Kevin Federline For 'Humiliating' And 'Angry' Tell-All Memoir Stories CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Oct 18, 2025 13:29pm PDT Share This Categories Celebrity Feuds Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber PerezTV Selena Gomez YouTube