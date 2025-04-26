Why Holly Madison & Kendra Wilkinson Are Still Feuding Over 10 Years After Girls Next Door

It’s been over a decade since Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson starred in The Girls Next Door together… and they are still not on good terms!

Yes, really! The former co-stars haven’t managed to make amends all these years later! And according to Holly, it’s all because of the drama that happened behind the scenes of their respective spinoffs Holly’s World and Kendra. The 45-year-old former reality star explained to Life & Style:

“Kendra I don’t speak to anymore. We were kind of driven apart during the spinoff era when she was doing her spinoff [Kendra] and I was doing mine [Holly’s World]. Everything was produced by the same executive producer and sometimes, a lot of the reality drama, even off-screen, really gets in the way.”

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow HATES Those ‘Drummed-Up’ Meghan Markle Feud Rumors!

This doesn’t surprise us. It’s something that Holly alluded to before, saying they were friends when they left The Girls Next Door. Holly and their former co-star/co-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, were even her bridesmaids at her wedding! But then, the spinoff shows happened, and Kendra allegedly played along with a producer’s idea to create fake drama between them to help the ratings, something that ticked off Holly. And things have been bad with them ever since! And the more the author talks about their time at the Playboy mansion or the feud through her books or interviews the situation with Kendra seemingly worsens! Oof!

It’s a sad, but not everyone can be friends! And at least Holly is still close with Bridget! That hasn’t changed over the years! She told Life & Style:

“Bridget [Marquardt] and I have been close, close friends since we very first met. Our relationship has been very consistent.”

At this point, we don’t expect Kendra and Holly to bury the hatchet! Too much seems to have happened! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Faye Sadou/WENN, Us Weekly/Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]