So THIS Is Why King Charles Revealed His Health Issue But Princess Catherine Didn't!

Within a matter of hours — completely out of the blue — TWO senior royals announced big medical issues last week, shocking the world. But while King Charles III was super open about what was going on with him, Princess Catherine opted for a TON more secrecy. And why the heck is that?

According to a palace insider who spoke with People on Thursday, the monarch likely got into more detail about needing to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate because, well, he’s the king. Should he go down for the count (and hide details from the public), it might cause a frenzy! The source said:

“It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst.”

Makes sense!

Also, Buckingham Palace noted in their announcement that it was important for him to be honest about his condition to encourage other men to seek help if they were experiencing similar issues — and his plan has worked! The UK’s National Health Service website has seen a 1,000% increase in searches about the condition since last week, the outlet noted. Wow!

The 75-year-old is expected to undergo an undisclosed procedure this week, forcing him to take a brief pause from public duties. However, he won’t be down for the count long — unlike Kate Middleton!

Prince William‘s wife is seemingly going through a much more “serious” and “scary” health issue after having a “planned abdominal surgery.” All we know is that her issue isn’t cancerous (phew!), but “her wish [is] that personal medical information remains private” in these trying times, Kensington Palace noted, to “maintain as much normality” as possible for the kids.

One reason people are extra worried about Kate, and why all the secrecy surrounding this news has some raising their eyebrows, is partly because — while it was supposedly “planned” — the Princess of Wales has had to cancel all public duties from now until after Easter! After a potentially two-week stay in the hospital, she’ll need to take it easy and rest at home. That’s a HUGE recovery period!

Plus, other sources have claimed some of her close confidantes, friends, and those who work with the royal family didn’t even know she was going in for an operation! So, it’s really been kept on the down low. But, of course, she can get away with that right now since, unlike her father-in-law, she’s not in charge. But it’s still rather odd they released these very different announcements at practically the same time! Spreading them out might’ve made more sense — and caused less worry!

