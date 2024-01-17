King Charles ALSO Going In For Medical Procedure -- Right After Princess Catherine's Hospitalization!

Yikes, there’s a lot of medical issues popping up in the royal family lately!

Just hours after Princess Catherine‘s unexpected hospitalization was announced on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III will also be undergoing treatment in the coming days! What?!?

In a statement to the public, the palace announced:

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

So glad it’s not cancerous!

As a result of this condition, the 75-year-old will be taking some time off to heal, the announcement noted:

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

According to a royal source who spoke with People, Charles shared this medical news with the public to encourage other men to get checked if they are experiencing any symptoms. The insider also confirmed he’ll 100% be able to fulfill his constitutional requirements and duties during this time — just no public duties for a bit.

As mentioned, the health update was shared shortly after Kensington Palace revealed Kate Middleton underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” on Tuesday and will now be hospitalized for “10 to 14 days” before a lengthy “recovery” that could see her avoiding “public duties until after Easter.” While canceling her previously planned engagements, she apologized to those she may have disappointed — suggesting maybe this wasn’t that planned after all.

While she’s in the hospital, Prince William will be taking time off from his busy schedule to care for her and the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. So, whatever is going on, it’s obviously serious. We hope both Charles and Kate get better soon!

