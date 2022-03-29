Will Smith's Ex-Wife Left Oscar-Watching Party After Chris Rock Slap!

We all had strong reactions to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. But imagine you were close, personal friends with the Men In Black star! Heck, imagine you used to be married to him!

That was the situation for Sheree Zampino on Sunday night. She was at an Oscars viewing party — and not just any party, the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party. Kind of a big deal.

So she was surrounded by A-listers all watching when all of a sudden this monumentally shocking moment happens… how did she react? She “skedaddled” according to the star closest to her! And by that we mean in the next seat!

Related: Chris Rock’s Jada Joke Was Reportedly NOT Pre-Vetted By Oscars Team!

That celeb was Kyle Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Extra after the show ended that Will’s ex-wife had ducked out after the moment, saying:

“She left. She’s hanging out with him with the family tonight.”

She did indeed go hang out with the Smiths — as you can see from her very sweet Instagram post in which she got to hold Will’s Best Actor award!

So clearly gurl was not leaving out of embarrassment or sadness — but to go show her support!

Sheree, who is about to make her debut as a RHOBH “friend of” this season, was married to Will from 1992 to 1995. They have remained good friends all these years as they co-parented their son, Trey. It’s said she is even cordial with Jada Pinkett Smith.

So did she say anything when that wild moment aired?? Kyle said:

“No, we were honestly just so shocked!”

At the moment, everyone was trying to figure out if it was staged — which we now know it most certainly was not!

“We were confused, honestly. Now I’m beginning to think it was real.”

We now know it was as Will has already apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior, writing on his own IG on Monday afternoon:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

It seems Sheree never wavered for a moment in how she felt about Will. What do YOU think??

[Image via ABC/YouTube/Sheree Zampino/Instagram.]