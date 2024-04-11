Amber Rose Addresses Chris Rock Dating Rumors AND Reveals She's Besties With... Sandra Bullock!

Amber Rose is finally opening up about those Chris Rock dating rumors!

Speculation sparked after the pair were spotted out and about in New York City together in December — but the model is now insisting it was just a platonic hang! While speaking to ET on Wednesday, she explained:

“It was not [a date]. I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious. And that’s our friendship. Just friendship.”

Recalling the paparazzi pics that surfaced online, Amber detailed:

“We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes.”

Chris Rock and Amber Rose step out in NYC together after Christmas https://t.co/AHVV4sg0AN pic.twitter.com/I7y4mnBQms — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2023

Oof. She clearly didn’t love the relationship rumors! Perhaps because she’s single! Insisting she’s “very happy” about going solo these days, the rapper noted that she often gives the comedian “relationship advice” now that he is single too following his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016. On her own love life, she added:

“I’m definitely not looking for nothing. I’m definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule.”

So, what does she do with all her time?! She hangs with her secret bestie Sandra Bullock, of course! She revealed:

“I’m close friends with Tom Arnold, our kids play together. I’m close friends with Sandra Bullock, our kids play together. I love Sandra. She’s amazing. She’s the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They’re on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra.”

OMG! Who would’ve guessed?? What a pair!

Blac Chyna, who has recently reunited with Amber and was also hanging with ET at a chef Bruno Serato event for his non-profit Caterina’s Club, chimed in:

“Tell her I said hi!”

Hah! As Perezcious readers know, Chyna and Rose have given their friendship a second shot after a falling out — but the Put On music video star insisted there was no animosity between them during the years apart. Amber explained:

“Chyna is so much more than my friend. She’s like my sister. So when your family member that you love, when you feel like you have to grow, they never stop being your family, and I think that’s what people don’t understand. We always remained family, we just, again, had to grow and go our separate ways for a little bit to come back and be better than ever. It wasn’t anything salacious or mean.”

Well, that’s good! Seems like there’s still a lot we don’t know about Amber’s inner circle, but she’s starting to pull back the curtain a little bit. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

