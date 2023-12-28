Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spotted Together In NYC! Are They An Item?!

Do we have a new celeb couple on our hands?!

On Tuesday, Chris Rock was spotted in New York City sporting a stylish ‘fit in a plaid button up, a matching blue beanie, black cargo pants, and a wool overcoat… But his most eye-catching accessory was the beauty walking alongside him… Amber Rose!

Whaaaat?!?!

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the model was seen with her signature bleached buzz cut while sporting a distressed leather jacket over a gray-and-black sweat suit. She and the stand-up comedian walked side-by-side for what looked like a leisurely stroll the day after Christmas before heading back to his apartment. They didn’t show any signs of PDA, but there sure seemed to be a lot of smiles and laughs! See (below):

Chris Rock and Amber Rose step out in NYC together after Christmas https://t.co/AHVV4sg0AN pic.twitter.com/I7y4mnBQms — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2023

Rock and Rose together?! The possibility has fans freaking out about how weirdly prophetic Blame Game turned out to be!

The 2010 Kanye West song features Chris in a sketch where he compliments a woman on her sexual prowess, and she tells him:

“Yeezy taught me.”

To which he responds:

“Yeezy taught you well.”

Of course, Kanye and Amber Rose dated years back — so if Chris is dating her afterward, the bawdy skit was actually weirdly prescient!

This is the first we’re seeing of the pair’s relationship — whatever capacity it may be. But we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for updates!

Do YOU think these two are dating, or are they just pals?? Let us know in the comments down below!

