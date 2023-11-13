Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Bash Had ALL The A-Listers! Get The Wild Stories HERE!

Leonardo DiCaprio might have just had the most celebrity-filled birthday bash of the year!

The Titanic alum gathered friends from every corner of Hollywood to help him celebrate his 49th birthday on Saturday at a party in Beverly Hills. According to a source for People on Sunday, while it doesn’t appear like the actor was photographed with his 25-year-old girlfriend at the event (probably trying to avoid another viral mishap like what happened at Halloween), the bday boy was seen inside with her. He and Vittoria Ceretti were being “affectionate and kissing throughout the night.” Aw! And this was in front of so many A-listers!

The steamed up couple were joined by stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Lady GaGa, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Macguire, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Axl Rose, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and newly engaged couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Interestingly, many of the stars headed to the party after appearing at a Baby2Baby gala. Ch-ch-check out all the celeb sightings HERE!

Yowza! Leo made out with his GF in front of Queen Bey?? That feels so official! Like presenting her to your parents or something. Which, as our readers may recall, he’s also done. Maybe this is that serious!

Related: Are Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spending Time Apart Amid His Criminal Case??

Per the insider, Lil Wayne was also there to perform for the guests, who were LOVING it:

“At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop.”

Leo’s friends even hoisted him into the air and “carried [him] around the room” during the festivities, which lasted until about 4 a.m. Wow! Vittoria, who wore a black long-sleeve turtleneck gown with a black Valentino clutch, seemed to fit right in as she shared an Instagram Story picture hanging with her beau’s friend, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, among some others. Take a look:

Fun!

According to DailyMail.com, the guest list was “strictly enforced” — so much so, Leo’s ex Victoria Lamas reportedly tried to enter the party but was turned away. Oof!

Meanwhile, some other partygoers were also catching attention. Take Chris Rock and Olivia Wilde, for instance. The unlikely pair were spotted leaving the party in the same car — both with large smiles on their faces. Ummm, is there something going on between them?! If so, it would be pretty funny considering the comedian’s ex-girlfriend Lake Bell was just spotted hanging out with Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis at a concert earlier this month, sparking dating rumors. Can you imagine if they just did a switcheroo? LOLz!

It sure seems like this was the place to be over the weekend! We hope Leo had a great b-day! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Vittoria Ceretti/Instagram]