Jada Pinkett Smith Doubles Down, Says She & Will Smith Will NEVER Get Divorced: 'Together Forever'!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are in it for the long haul.

The bestselling author stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, and she assured fans that she and the Bad Boys actor are going to be together “forever.”

Oh?!

During a conversation, the host pondered over where Jada and Will stand after everything that was said in the book. From a secret separation, to all that talk about Tupac, Drew surmised:

“Maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not.”

But Jada didn’t miss a beat while responding:

“We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.”

Well there you go! Love prevails. y’all! It seems like if anything, Worthy was a way for Jada to just lay everything out on the table, and it sounds like she and Will are still choosing to love one another! And like Jada made clear, not having a prenup definitely factors in! HA!

Elsewhere in the interview, The Matrix star revealed that it took learning how to fully accept herself before she could fully accept Will:

“When you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well. And that’s been a journey all in itself.”

We all know how he feels about her!

And Jada didn’t stop there! Her journey to love has also helped her to accept and “embrace” Chris Rock — even if he might not care! She said:

“You learn how to accept everyone else, you know? Even when you’re dealing with their shadow. Right? So you just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadows. So I love Will as who he is, as I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris, as who he is, and myself.”

Well then! We honestly didn’t expect that part of it!!

Watch the full clip (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]