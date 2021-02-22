Wilmer Valderrama & Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Welcome Their First Child: 'Straight Out Of Heaven'

Baby makes three!!

On Sunday, Wilmer Valderrama announced the birth of his first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, a baby girl who arrived days earlier on February 15! Just two short months after revealing they were expecting, That ’70s Show actor shared this latest news with his Instagram followers, even sharing three pics of the beautiful little one.

Our favorite of the bunch is the photo of him, Amanda, and their daughter all cuddled together (above)! For now, it seems the new dad and his soon-to-be wife are keeping mum on the newborn’s name, though he did share a very special message with his post:

“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter…

#ItsJustUs3Now

02/15/2021”

As you can see, the comments section was filled with stars’ congratulations on the arrival of his baby… including Wilmer’s ex, Mandy Moore! The actress, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, proved they’re still as close as ever (they dated for 2 years before breaking up in 2002) with this sweet note:

“Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!”

Can you imagine the reunions Wilmer and Mandy will have once her baby arrives, too??

[Image via Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram]