Woman Reveals She Donated A Kidney To Her Boyfriend -- Who Then Cheated & Dumped Her!

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after telling a crazy kidney transplant story about an allegedly AWFUL ex-boyfriend!

According to a young woman on the app named Colleen Le, she was dating a man several years ago who had been struggling with chronic kidney disease since he was a teenager. The unnamed man was required to be on dialysis to keep his kidneys working and even then, she says, he functioned at “less than 5 percent” of the organs’ capacity.

Rightfully concerned by his situation, Colleen revealed that she underwent testing to see if she was a match, and could possibly give him a kidney. In one TikTok video about the old ordeal posted this month, she remembered:

“I decided to get tested to see if we were a match because I didn’t want to watch him die.”

Amen! Fortunately, she was a match! And even better, the ensuing transplant surgeries were a success, and both parties recovered with healthy kidneys after. She shared the full surgery story in an explainer video that quickly went viral (below):

So amazing!

Sadly, things quickly turned bad in the months after the transplant surgery. Colleen alleges that it all started when her now-ex BF told her he was going to Las Vegas for a bachelor party with some guys from his church.

In a second part video following up her first viral hit, Le recalled how the man surprisingly showed up at her house afterwards, revealing he’d allegedly cheated on her in Vegas! Oh nooooo! All this after a kidney transplant?!

At first, Colleen explained, she forgave him for the indiscretion:

“A lot of arguments later, I eventually forgave him and gave him a second chance.”

But as if that weren’t bad enough, three months after that, he dumped her! The woman recalled how he split up with her over the phone, dropping this whopper before hanging up:

“If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end.”

Uhhhh… WTF?! Here’s the second video explaining that bad breakup:

Crazy!!!

And there’s even post-breakup drama! In another TikTok vid, Colleen also claimed her ex told her after the split:

“You only donated your kidney to look good.”

The AUDACITY!!!

Now, Le is having a moment on the social media app, posting funny reaction and follow-up vids making light of the unfortunate experience as fans continue to flock to her account to sip her tantalizing tea:

NGL, that’s pretty funny! It’s a bad situation, for sure. But at least she’s leaning into it now. Right?! She has herself some supporters, too. Commenters on the woman’s various TikTok vids have thrown their love behind Le, with some saying things like this (below):

“I wonder if he understands the seriousness of donating a kidney. You literally sacrificed your life for someone. You are a beautiful soul!” “You have THE biggest heart and he didn’t see it. His loss.” “A part of you will LITERALLY always be with him. Whatever scar it left him will be a constant reminder forever. I’m sorry this is AWFUL.”

Well said! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? How do U feel about this krazy kidney kontroversy?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Colleen Le/TikTok]