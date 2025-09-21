Eviction Over Unpaid Rent Leads To Horrific Discovery Of Four Dead Babies Stashed In Closet & Attic

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman in rural Pennsylvania was evicted from her rental home, and when the landlord went inside to clean up, what he found was absolutely horrifying.

According to multiple local media reports in western Pennsylvania, landlord Brent Flanigan evicted a 39-year-old woman named Jessica Mauthe (pictured above in her mugshot) from her rental home in the tiny town of Cadogan Township, Pennsylvania which is northeast of Pittsburgh. Then, when Flanigan went inside the home to clean it up, he smelled a strong odor coming from a trash bag that was stashed in a closet.

He went in the closet to investigate, and what he came upon was absolutely horrific: the bag contained a dead baby. Shocked to his core, Flanigan called the cops. They showed up, and things only got worse from there.

Cops searched the entire house up and down, and they discovered two more bags in the attic — each of which contained another dead infant, per WTAE News and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mauthe was tracked down and charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse for the discoveries of three dead babies.

But then, days later, officials with the Pennsylvania State Police announced one more horrific discovery: a fourth set of infant remains had been found inside the house. That’s right. Mauthe’s former residence was hosting the decaying remains of four deceased children.

What. The. F**k.

Per the Post-Gazette, Mauthe allegedly admitted to investigators that she hid the bodies of three of the infants each shortly after giving birth to them in her home.

In one of the incidents, she gave birth to a baby in the bathroom about six years ago, and then passed out after hearing the baby “whimpering,” per the police report. When she regained consciousness, she claimed the baby was dead, and so she hid its body.

She reportedly told cops she also gave birth to the two other children in similar circumstances, and put their remains in garbage bags and then tote bags which she placed around the home. Per the Post-Gazette, the police report stated:

“She could hear the child making several noises. Mauthe removed the child from the toilet, wrapped a towel around the infant’s entire body, where it remained until it stopped making noises.”

OMG…

The circumstances surrounding the fourth set of remains that police later uncovered in the home are not yet clear. However, cops say Mauthe never sought medical attention for any of the infants, nor did she notify anybody about their deaths.

The woman has two sons, ages 6 and 8, who she shares with her husband — a man who is currently incarcerated. Media reports say the rental home in which the remains were discovered was the childhood home where Mauthe grew up; she took over the lease a few years back after her father died.

Now, the accused woman faces one count of criminal homicide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of concealing the death of a child and four counts of abuse of a corpse, according to to state police officials. She’s being held in the Armstrong County Jail while awaiting her next court appearance.

Wow. We don’t even know what to say. So, so sad.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

